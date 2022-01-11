Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tfo Tdc LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 196,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 94,891 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,609. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

