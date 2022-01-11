Tfo Tdc LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 334.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,200,742. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.