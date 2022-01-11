Tfo Tdc LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $230.67. 80,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.41. The company has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,459 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.