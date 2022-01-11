The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

