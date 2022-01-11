The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of KO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,992. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.