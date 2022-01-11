The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 36.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 191,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,999,992. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

