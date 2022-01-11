The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $945.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

