The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €123.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €97.20 ($110.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €90.26 and a 200 day moving average of €86.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.