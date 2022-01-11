The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.25 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.89 ($13.52).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €11.82 ($13.43) on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.91.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.