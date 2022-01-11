The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($19.00) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,611.40 ($21.87) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,628.78 ($22.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,577.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,482.57. The firm has a market cap of £81.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.