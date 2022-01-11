The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $56.24 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $315.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

