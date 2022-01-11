The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $94.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

