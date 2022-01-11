The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

