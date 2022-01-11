The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 115,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $387.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $404.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

