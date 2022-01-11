The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 618,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $203,100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,877,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.09. 67,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

