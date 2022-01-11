The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM opened at $141.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $144.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

