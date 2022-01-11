The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Kroger by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Kroger by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kroger by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

