The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

