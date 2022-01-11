The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TD stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 64,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after buying an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

