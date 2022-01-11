The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Shares of TRV opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

