The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lowered by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 222.6% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.79. 117,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,398,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. The firm has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

