The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Wendy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 143.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

