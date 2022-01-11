THEKEY Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $37,484.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

