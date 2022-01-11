TheStreet Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

