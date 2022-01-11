TheStreet Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX opened at $67.83 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.