Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 474,312 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $78,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.40. 291,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,707,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

