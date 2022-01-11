Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $149,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,092. The company has a market capitalization of $354.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

