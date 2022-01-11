Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,033 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $64,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after buying an additional 666,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 140,858 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

