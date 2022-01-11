Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,862,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the period. Chimera Investment makes up approximately 3.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 7.54% of Chimera Investment worth $265,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 9,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

