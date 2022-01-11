Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 96,446 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,446 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Varonis Systems worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

