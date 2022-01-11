Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

