ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,672 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

TDUP stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748 in the last quarter.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

