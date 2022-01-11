Thunder Token Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $76.61 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00319171 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

