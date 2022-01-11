Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tilray has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

