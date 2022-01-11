Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.59

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 18934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

