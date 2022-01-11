Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 51,252 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 30.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.