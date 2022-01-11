Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 6,357 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average is $214.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

