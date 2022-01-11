Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,245 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

