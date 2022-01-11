Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,236 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

