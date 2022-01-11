Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,702 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.