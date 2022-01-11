Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSEM stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 498,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.31.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

