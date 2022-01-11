Tower token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $407,149.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tower token Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

