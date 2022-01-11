TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TPI Composites stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

