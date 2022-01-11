Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 170 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $33,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,806. 37.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.