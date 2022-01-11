TradeUP Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:UPTDU)

TradeUP Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UPTDU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. TradeUP Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000.

