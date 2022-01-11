Tranchess Price Reaches $1.71 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $96.04 million and $34.06 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,781.83 or 0.99984790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00030396 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.50 or 0.00807462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,273,359 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.