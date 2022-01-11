Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $197.10. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

