TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,772. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

