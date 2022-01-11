TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

TAC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransAlta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

