TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price dropped by CSFB from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.80.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.90. 972,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.05. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.